Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $253,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $145.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

