Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IFS. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

