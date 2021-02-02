Morgan Stanley Has $41,000 Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 268.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

