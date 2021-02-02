Morgan Stanley Has $42,000 Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of WBND opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.