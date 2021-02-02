Morgan Stanley Has $42,000 Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

