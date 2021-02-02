Morgan Stanley Has $52,000 Stock Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

