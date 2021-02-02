Morgan Stanley Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $448.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $448.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $416.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

