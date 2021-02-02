Morgan Stanley Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $42.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,185,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

