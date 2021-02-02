Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $488,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $428.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

