Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 4,000 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000.

ARYBU stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

