Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,142. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $118.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.