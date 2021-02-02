Morgan Stanley Sells 11,253 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 50.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $559,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

AGTC opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.