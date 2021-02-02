Morgan Stanley Sells 1,554 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 596.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.