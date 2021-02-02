Morgan Stanley Sells 183,695 Shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of ZAGG worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZAGG in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ZAGG during the third quarter worth about $113,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ZAGG by 41.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ZAGG alerts:

ZAGG stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. ZAGG Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts expect that ZAGG Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.