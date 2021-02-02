Morgan Stanley Sells 8,879 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iteris were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Iteris by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

