Morpheus.Network Tops One Day Volume of $5.49 Million (MRPH)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 85.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00006593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $110.76 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpheus.Network

MRPH is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

