Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.69. 14,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.