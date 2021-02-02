Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

