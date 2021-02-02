Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MCACU) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 1,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.