MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0016 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and $2.38 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,853,175,097 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

