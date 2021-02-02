MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTBC will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MTBC in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MTBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in MTBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MTBC by 469.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

