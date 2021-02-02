MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $117.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.60.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.