MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.44

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 45.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. MyWish has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $13,084.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 96.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

About MyWish

WISH is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.