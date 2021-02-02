Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 302,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,719. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

