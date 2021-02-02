NAGA Trading Down 13.3% This Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. NAGA has a market cap of $3.61 million and $12,124.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00838038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.83 or 0.04809085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014389 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

