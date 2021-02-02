Nano Reaches One Day Volume of $38.17 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Nano has a market cap of $472.67 million and approximately $38.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00009944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,673.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.54 or 0.04321274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00405648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.93 or 0.01213583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00507878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00422970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00260043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.