Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NNOX opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,922,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

