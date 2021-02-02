NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 41,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. On average, analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 73.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

