NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASB stock remained flat at $$71.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.23. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

