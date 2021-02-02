Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 261,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Naspers has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

