National Bank Financial Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $23.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 254,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,102. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

