National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.55-3.85 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NFG opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

