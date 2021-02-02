National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in National General during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National General by 3,677.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of National General by 90.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. National General has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

