Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.63

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.63 and traded as high as $44.15. Navistar International shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 1,057,743 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Get Navistar International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.