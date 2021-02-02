NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NBTB opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

