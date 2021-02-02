Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $100.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FN. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

