Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,420.0 days.

NEMTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Commerzbank raised Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $$73.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $73.27.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

