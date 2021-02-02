NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,851 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up approximately 2.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.08% of NeoGenomics worth $64,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,774.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $57.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

