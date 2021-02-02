Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.17 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $142.97 million and $13.17 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,807.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.52 or 0.04224697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00411890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.55 or 0.01225456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00513028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00421833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00264938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,777,073,900 coins and its circulating supply is 23,786,449,711 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.