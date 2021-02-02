Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.56. 859,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 482,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $314.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 545,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

