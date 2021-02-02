Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Price Target Raised to GBX 74 at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Netcall plc (NET.L) stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.72 million and a PE ratio of 193.33. Netcall plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Netcall plc (NET.L) news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

About Netcall plc (NET.L)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

