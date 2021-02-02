Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,178. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

