Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $113.44. 1,062,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 995,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

