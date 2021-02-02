New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.99. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 980 shares traded.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

