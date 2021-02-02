New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 473,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

