New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.