New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Arcosa worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 268,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Arcosa by 714.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

