New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AutoNation worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,907,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

NYSE:AN opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

