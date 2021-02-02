Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,851. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

