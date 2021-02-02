Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shot up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $7.94. 3,000,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 907,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.